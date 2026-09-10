Bank Of India's Kolhapur Zone Conducts Drawing Competition & Vigilance Awareness Activities | Bank Of India

Kolhapur: As part of the Vigilance Awareness Campaign and in connection with the Foundation Day celebrations of Bank of India, Kolhapur Zone organised a drawing competition for children of staff members at the Zonal Office.

The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from 42 children, who showcased their creativity through drawings based on vigilance, integrity, transparency and ethical values. The event provided an opportunity for young participants to understand and express the importance of integrity and probity through art.

The programme was attended by Zonal Manager Hitendra Nath Srivastava, DZM (Operations) Vishal Singh, DZM (Recovery) Sneha Halyal, along with officers and staff members of the Zonal Office. The dignitaries appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the children and encouraged them to uphold integrity and ethical values in their lives.

As part of the Vigilance Awareness Campaign, Kolhapur Zone has also undertaken various initiatives in line with the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The zone conducted gram sabhas at various locations to spread awareness among the public regarding vigilance, integrity, transparency and prevention of corruption. These programmes focused on creating greater awareness about ethical conduct and the importance of maintaining probity in public life.

In addition, capacity-building workshops were conducted for staff members to strengthen their understanding of vigilance-related aspects, preventive vigilance measures and adherence to established procedures and guidelines.

Through these initiatives, Bank of India, Kolhapur Zone reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a culture of integrity, transparency, accountability and probity, both within the bank and among the community.