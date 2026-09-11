Bank Of India Holds Vigilance Awareness Camp In Pali | Sourced

Ratnagiri: As part of the Vigilance Awareness Campaign, Bank of India’s Pali Branch, Ratnagiri Zone, organised a Vigilance Awareness Camp on September 10 at Maratha Mandir New English Medium High School and Junior College, Pali.

During the programme, the Branch Head sensitised more than 100 students and school staff about emerging forms of online and digital fraud. Particular emphasis was given to APK file scams, Digital Arrest scams and other common cyber-fraud methods. Participants were advised to remain vigilant, avoid opening suspicious links or installing unknown applications, and never share confidential banking credentials or OTPs with anyone.

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The Branch Head also highlighted the importance of financial awareness and safe banking practices, helping students understand the precautions required while using digital banking and online financial services.

The programme witnessed active participation from students and school staff and helped spread awareness about vigilance, cyber safety, responsible digital banking and financial literacy among the younger generation.