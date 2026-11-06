Bangkok Passenger Arrested At Pune Airport With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹1.14 Crore |

Pune: An Indian woman arriving from Bangkok was arrested by Pune Customs officials at Pune International Airport after 3.255 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹1.14 crore, was allegedly found concealed in her check-in baggage.

The seizure was made on the evening of November 5 by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Airport Batch of Pune Customs. The passenger had arrived on an Air India Express flight (IX-291) from Bangkok and was intercepted following passenger profiling and suspicious findings during the scanning of her check-in baggage.

During a detailed examination conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, officials discovered specially fabricated cavities behind the inner lining on both sides of her trolley bag.

A search of these concealed compartments led to the recovery of two rectangular, slab-shaped packets wrapped in three layers of vacuum-sealed black plastic. The packets contained an orangish-green dried floral substance emitting a strong pungent odour.

The substance was tested using a Narcotic Drug Field Testing Kit, which confirmed the presence of marijuana/ganja (hydroponic weed).

Customs officials seized the entire consignment weighing 3.255 kg, with an estimated market value of ₹1.14 crore, under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

The woman was subsequently arrested, and further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify others involved in the alleged smuggling operation.