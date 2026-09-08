Ban DJs, Not Ganeshotsav: BJP Minister Madhuri Misal Seeks Uniform Crackdown On DJs Across Festivals In Pune

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Madhuri Misal has called for a complete ban on DJs during festivals across the state. She said the restriction should apply uniformly to all festivals and communities, while making it clear that Ganeshotsav itself should not be stopped. Misal said traditional festivals such as Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi should be celebrated with traditional instruments rather than high-volume DJ systems.

“For the people of Pune and all across Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi are our traditional festivals, and they ought to be celebrated in a traditional manner,” Misal said. She said she was “100% opposed” to DJs because deafening sound can cause distress to citizens, senior citizens and students.

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Ganeshotsav should not be shut down

Misal’s remarks come amid a growing debate in Pune over noise levels during festivals.

She rejected the argument that Ganeshotsav should be stopped because of noise-related concerns.

“Shutting down Ganeshotsav, which is a core tradition of Maharashtra, is not the solution,” she said.

Instead, she called for restrictions on large DJ and speaker setups during all festivals held through the year.

According to Misal, the issue should be the use of high-decibel sound systems and not the festival itself.

Rules should apply to everyone

Misal also stressed that a DJ ban should not be limited to one particular festival or community.

“Our demand is also that this DJ ban must apply across all festivals celebrated by people of all ideologies throughout the year; this rule must be applied uniformly to everyone,” she said.

She said there should be no distinction based on who is celebrating a festival or which ideology they follow.

The statement gives the DJ debate a wider political angle as Pune prepares for Ganeshotsav, one of the city’s biggest annual festivals.

Dahi Handi held without DJs

Misal pointed to this year’s Dahi Handi celebrations in Pune as an example of how festivals can be organised without DJs.

She said 32 mandals in Pune celebrated Dahi Handi in a traditional manner without using DJs. Traditional instruments were used during the celebrations.

“Puneites will certainly set that direction through this Ganpati festival as well,” she said.

Misal said Pune has traditionally shown the way to Maharashtra in matters related to public celebrations and expressed confidence that the city could demonstrate that traditional festivals can be held without high-decibel DJ systems.

Noise debate intensifies ahead of Ganeshotsav

The remarks come as the use of DJs and loudspeaker systems during festivals remains a contentious issue in Pune.

Misal said traditional instruments should be used instead of “walls of speakers and DJs”. She maintained that festivals should not become a source of distress for residents because of excessive noise.

Her call for a uniform ban also puts the focus on consistent enforcement. Rather than targeting DJs at only Ganeshotsav or Dahi Handi, she wants the same restriction to be followed during all festivals throughout the year.

For Misal, the message is clear: festivals should continue, but the deafening DJ culture should not.