Balewadi Welfare Federation's Mega Tree Plantation Drive Sees Over 150 Native Trees Planted, Promotes Green Cover Initiative |

As part of its Green Balewadi Mission, the Balewadi Welfare Federation (BWF) organized a mega tree plantation drive on the open ground near Balewadi High Streets. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of over 100 individuals, who collectively planted more than 150 native trees on the day.

Nitin Narvekar, Joint Managing Director, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest for the event, while Laxman Borate, Retired ACP, Pune Police, was the Guest of Honour. Other notable guests included Ganpatrao Appasaheb Balwadkar, Lahu Balwadkar, Ganesh Kalamkar, Jeevan Chakankar, and Shivam Balwadkar.

Nitin Narvekar praised the Balewadi Welfare Federation's ongoing efforts to enhance the green cover in the Balewadi area through consistent tree plantation activities. He said, “We aim to evolve the open ground into a vibrant hub for citizen activities, featuring an environmental park, walking track, play area for children, and open-air gym, similar to Chittaranjan Vatika in Model Colony.”

Narvekar also mentioned how Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal is complementing Pune Metro in promoting public transport through feeder routes, which will contribute to reducing air pollution in Pune city.

Balewadi Welfare Federation's work

Lahu Balwadkar and Ganesh Kalamkar of the Balewadi Welfare Federation highlighted the Federation's various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for Balewadi residents. They emphasized how the Federation's relentless efforts are significantly transforming the Balewadi area.

Ashish Kotamkar, Jt. Secy of the Balewadi Welfare Federation, narrated how the Green Balewadi Mission, launched by the Federation in 2022, has taken shape with over 1500 trees being planted and nurtured by Balewadi citizens in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Smart City Corporation over the last three years. Kotamkar reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to restoring and enhancing Balewadi's green cover through ongoing tree plantation drives.

Ramesh Rokade, Chairman of the Balewadi Welfare Federation, expressed gratitude for the support from residents, representatives, and government officials, which has been instrumental in the success of various initiatives aimed at improving the water, roads, footpaths, garbage management, and traffic conditions in Balewadi. He praised the collaborative efforts and individual contributions of Federation members, while specifically acknowledging Moreshwar Balwadkar and Ashish Kotamkar for their key roles in making the Mega Tree Plantation Drive a success.