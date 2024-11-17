Bahirat Vs Shirole: Shivaji Nagar Voters Share Concerns Over Traffic, Drainage, and Development Ahead of Assembly Elections |

In a series of ground reports by the Free Press Journal team, voters of the Shivaji Nagar assembly constituency shared their issues and views ahead of the Assembly Elections on November 20.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Satyajeet Sai Pawar, who works in an IT company at Hinjawadi, expressed that traffic jams are a major issue due to the time taken for the construction of the multi-level flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk. "Despite multiple diversions, the situation remains the same. He urged that the construction be completed as soon as possible, pointing out that debris from the site is being thrown onto the footpath and road, leading to accidents," he added.

Arun Kuradkar, an auto driver and resident of Wadarwadi, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, "We have been living in the Shivaji Nagar constituency since childhood. If we compare the current situation with previous terms, there has been some development, such as improvements to drainage and water supply. But the main issue that remains is traffic, which needs to be addressed urgently. It's tough to say who will win the election, as both candidates have similar capabilities."

Vishwajeet Bhalerao, a shopkeeper, stated, "In the previous assembly election, Datta Bahirat was defeated by BJP's Siddhart Shirole by a margin of only 5,000 votes. The situation will be similar in this election. Our family will vote after reviewing the conditions of roads, water supply, and stormwater drainage over the past five years. Both candidates are strong leaders, but the issues of traffic-free roads, better drainage lines, and inflation are the main topics of discussion among voters."

Vetal Tekdi rules the debate

Nirmala Vidyarthi, an activist, said, "The Vetal Tekdi issue is a very sensitive matter for environmentalists. The government should make the right decision."

Meanwhile, MLA Siddharth Shirole, speaking to the media, said, "Over the past five years, I have worked for citizens and young associates across all sections and age groups in the Shivaji Nagar constituency. People will not be swayed by the opposition's false promises. I have complete faith in the discerning voters of Shivaji Nagar."

Shirole also highlighted the impact of the Pune Metro in reducing traffic congestion in the constituency. "The constituency houses ten metro stations, and the Shivaji Nagar to Hinjewadi metro line is nearing completion in record time. This new metro corridor will add another thirty metro stations for residents of Shivaji Nagar," he said.

He further emphasised that the construction of the flyover at Pune University Chowk is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by January. "The Ladki Bahin Scheme will definitely be a game-changer," Shirole added.

Additionally, the widening of the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway is underway, and plans for expanding the under-bridges at Khadki and Range Hills are also being drafted. The Pune Municipal Corporation has allocated funds for these projects. The integration of the Shivajinagar ST bus depot is ongoing, with a spacious bus station being developed alongside the underground metro.