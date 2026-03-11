Badlapur Egg Sale Case: Eggs From 96 Women Allegedly Procured Through Nashik IVF Centre | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik connection in the sensational Badlapur women’s egg sale case, which has created a stir across the state, has once again come into focus. During the investigation, the police have made a major revelation in the case.



According to the probe, eggs from 96 women were allegedly purchased within a year through Malti IVF Centre in Nashik. This shocking information surfaced during a document verification conducted by the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s health department team.



It has also come to light that an illegal IVF centre in Badlapur was being operated using the certification of the Malti IVF Centre.



Earlier, the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s health department had already cancelled the centre’s licence. The clinic has been sealed, and important documents have been seized as part of the investigation.



In connection with the case, Dr Amol Patil, director of the Malti IVF Centre, has been arrested by the Badlapur police and will be produced before the court. He has been accused of working as a surrogate mother agent in the alleged racket.



Currently, Dr Patil remains in police custody, while both the Home Department and Health Department are conducting parallel investigations into the matter.



Meanwhile, investigators are also examining whether eggs from the same woman were extracted multiple times, which could further expand the scope of the case.