 'Baccha Bada Ho Gaya': Rohit Pawar Reacts As Supriya Sule Inches Closer To Victory In Baramati Lok Sabha Seat
In Baramati, Supriya Sule was locked in a rare battle with Sunetra Pawar, the wife of her cousin brother Ajit Pawar

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
'Baccha Bada Ho Gaya': Rohit Pawar Reacts As Supriya Sule Inches Closer To Victory In Baramati Lok Sabha Seat | File Photo

As Supriya Sule inches closer to victory in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Karjat Jamkhed MLA wrote in Marathi, "Baccha bada ho gaya hai. Some leaders feel that the new generation is in a rush to become leaders, but I want to tell them that there is no rush to become a leader, but it is definitely in a hurry to improve the level to which low-level politics has sunk!"

He added, "Supriyatai's victory in Baramati is due to the thoughts of respected Pawar saheb, the hard work of Supriyatai, the sacrifice of all the office bearers and common workers of MVA, and the love of the self-respecting common people who defied oppression."

In Baramati, Sule was locked in a rare battle with Sunetra Pawar, the wife of her cousin brother Ajit Pawar.

PHOTOS: BJP Floods Pune With Posters Congratulating Murlidhar Mohol as He is Set To Win
article-image

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Sule is leading by 20,802 votes over NCP nominee Sunetra Pawar as per the 3 PM update. Currently, Sule has 2,14,625 votes while Pawar has 1,93,823.

