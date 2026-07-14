Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Swami Govinddev Giri Gives 'Rough Estimate', Calls Media Reports 'Completely False' | ANI Photo

Pune: Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Tuesday said media reports claiming that gold, silver and other valuables worth ₹14 crore had been stolen from temple donations were "completely false." He gave a "rough estimate", saying the alleged theft was likely to be around ₹3 crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I can give a rough estimate that the theft is likely to be around ₹3 crore. The reports that gold, silver and other valuables worth ₹14 crore were stolen are completely false," Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj said.

He added that the reports of his resignation from the post of Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are also false.

“Here in Pune, where we are sitting today, there is just a one-room house with a kitchen, and not even a single brick of it is in my name. The reports claiming that I have resigned are false. I have not submitted my resignation... Yesterday, reports were being circulated everywhere that I was going to resign as Treasurer. I never said anything of that sort, nor is there any such thought in my mind. I am a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; I do not abandon the field," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Custody extended

Earlier on Monday, an Ayodhya court extended the judicial custody of all eight accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case by another 14 days. The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing and are scheduled to appear again on July 27.

Read Also Pune Likely To See Dry Weather For Next Few Days; Rain May Return Around July 20

The investigating officer, Ashutosh Tiwari, submitted evidence and documents collected during the remand period of three accused before Ayodhya's Anti-Corruption Court in connection with the case, according to sources.

SC issues notices

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, seeking their responses to petitions demanding an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report, including details of its composition, and posted the matter for further hearing next Monday.

The apex court clarified that it was not examining the merits of the allegations at this stage and only wanted to be apprised of the progress of the investigation.

The petitions before the SC seek an independent probe into allegations that donations made by devotees at the Ram Mandir were siphoned off by staff handling the counting of cash offerings.

(With ANI inputs)