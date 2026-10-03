AWTIS 2026 Technology & Innovation Conference To Be Held Across Maharashtra, Delhi & Gujarat | Sourced

Pune: Aryans Group of Companies will organise the AWTIS 26 Technology and Innovation Conference in four phases across Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat from October 2026 to January 2027. The conference will showcase advanced technologies, indigenous products, research initiatives and innovations across several emerging sectors.

The first phase will be held from Oct 8 to 10, 2026, at Taj Vivanta, Hinjewadi, Pune, followed by the second phase at JW Marriott, Pune, from Nov 1 to 3. The third phase will take place at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi, from Dec 15 to 20, while the fourth phase is scheduled for mid-January in Gujarat, CEO Manohar Jagtap said at a press conference.

The conference will cover semiconductors and microelectronics, electronics manufacturing, robotics and automation, artificial intelligence, space and satellite technology, launch vehicles, aerospace, defence technology, electric vehicles, hydrogen technology, quantum technology, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, data centres, information technology, agricultural technology, healthcare technology and graphene.

According to the organisers, selected products and technology prototypes developed under the initiative will be displayed, with an emphasis on the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat vision.

The event will feature startup, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and industry-academia pavilions, along with expert lectures and interactive sessions. Scientists, industry experts, researchers and technology professionals are expected to address participants.

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Students, researchers, entrepreneurs, industry representatives and the public will get an opportunity to explore emerging technologies and interact with experts. Registration is mandatory on the AWTIS website.