 Austrahind-III: India-Australia Joint Military Exercise To Be Held In Pune From November 8 To 21
Austrahind-III: India-Australia Joint Military Exercise To Be Held In Pune From November 8 To 21

The programme also includes a cricket match between the two units, along with traditional dancing, military horse riding and a ceremonial food banquet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Austrahind-III: India-Australia Joint Military Exercise To Be Held In Pune From November 8 To 21 | File Photo

The third edition of Joint Military Exercise AustraHind-III between India and Australia will be conducted at the Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Pune's Aundh from November 8 to 21, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

"The exercise will comprise approximately 120 soldiers from each of the Indian and Australian armies. The participants will share their experiences gained while conducting various operations across the globe in diverse terrain and operational conditions," the statement read.

Both contingent commanders from Australia and India will address the event.

Pune: Congress Suspends Rebels Aba Bagul, Kamal Vyavahare, Manish Anand For 6 Years
Australia's Defence Ministry said in its statement that the three-week exercise aims to promote mutual understanding and tactical-level cooperation between the two countries while exposing participants to the military culture of a top-tier security partner.

The programme also includes a cricket match between the two units, along with traditional dancing, military horse riding and a ceremonial food banquet.

"Our soldiers were delighted to host their Indian Army counterparts in Western Australia last year. We're looking forward to renewing those connections in India this year, especially on the cricket field," said Brigadier Amanda Williamson, Commander of 13th Brigade.

Pune Students Create Stunning Rangoli to Wish CM Eknath Shinde on Diwali and Bhaubeej
Brigadier Williamson will launch the exercise at AustraHind's opening ceremony, while Commander 2nd (Australian) Division, Major General David Thomae, will officiate at the closing ceremony, highlighting the significance of the event, Australia's Defence Ministry added.

