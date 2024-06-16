Aurangabad: Zaid Shines In National Skating Competition, Jiya's Arangetram Enthralls Audience |

Local boy Shaikh Zaid Jafar accomplished an excellent performance in the 40th Mahadev Goa National Skating Competition held in Goa recently. He clinched the gold medal in relay skating and bronze in Speed Skating. Special Inspector General of Police (IG) KMM Prasanna recently felicitated Zaid on his accomplishment.

Zaid is studying in class fifth in Holy Cross English High School in Cantonment area. He is son of senior journalist Shaikh Jafar and grandson of retired officer Kaisar Baba. Zaid has been congratulated by family members, friends and relatives on his achievement.

Jiya's Arangetram Enthralls Audience

The Arangetram of Bharatanatyam dancer Jiya Abhyankar left the audience mesmerised. Jiya started learning Bharatnatyam at the age of 14 from Dr Rajyalakshmi Seth and V Soumyashree Pawar from the Devamudra Nritya Academy.

Prakash Photo

The event began with the lighting of the lamp by renowned dancer Dr Sucheta Bhide Chapekar and Flavia Albuquerque, Principal of Cambridge School.

Jiya started her performance with Pushpanjali and Ganesha Kriti, honoring Nataraja and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. She showcased the technical aspects of Bharatanatyam through Jatiswaram with remarkable speed and precision. Jiya also depicted the ten incarnations of Vishnu by performing Dashavatar Stotras from Gita Govind by Sri Jayadeva. Later, she performed on the song 'Manmandira' from the Marathi film "Katyar Kaljat Ghusli," followed by the Mahishasurmardini Stotra in Adi tala, praising the various forms of the Goddess. She concluded her performance with the Mangalam dance form, demonstrating various shades of Bharatanatyam.

The performance was choreographed by Dr Rajyalakshmi Seth and V Soumyashree, with vocals by Kirtana Krishnamurthy, mridanga by Dakshinamurthy Pillai, violin by Balasubramanam R Sarma, and flute by Raghavendra Baliga. Neeta Pansare beautifully moderated the event.