Aurangabad: Six Dacoits Arrested Within 24 Hours of Truck Robbery in Waluj MIDC, ₹15.72 Lakh Worth Goods Recovered |

Six dacoits blocked a way of a truck in a car and a motorcycle and severely beat the driver and the cleaner of the truck and stole the truck containing 400 bags of fertilizers and ₹20,000 cash.

The Waluj MIDC police arrested all the accused including a minor boy within 24 hours of the incident. The police have seized the stolen articles, car and the motorcycle used in the crime, all amounting to ₹15.72 lakh.

According to the details, driver Yogesh Ashok Kakade (28) and cleaner Laxman Khamat were transporting truck (MH41 AU 3809) filled with 400 bags of fertilizers to Sillod. On Tuesday at around 1.30am, the accused blocked the way of the truck by a car (MH02 CL 2276) and a motorcycle (MH28 BE 5048). The persons in the car and the motorcycle dragged Kakade and Khamat out of the truck and severely beat them. They then snatched ₹20,000 from their pocket and then took away the truck and 400 bags of fertilizers, all amounting to ₹13 lakh.

A case was registered with the Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of PI Krushna Shinde, the police team arrested the accused Shubham Babasaheb More (20, Teesgaon), Shantanu Babanrao Jagtap (18, Cidco Mahanagar), Yadnesh Santosh Gawali (22, Mhada Colony, Teesgaon), Swami Lalchand Salampure (21, Golwadi), Tushar Suraj Turki (20, Teesgaon) and a minor boy.

Accused confess crime

During interrogation, the accused confess that they have committed the crime. The police have seized the truck worth ₹13 lakh, 400 bags of fertilizer worth ₹2.72 lakh, car worth ₹1.50 lakh and a motorcycle.

The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Nitin Bagate, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, by PI Krushna Shinde, PI Jayant Rajurkar, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Vivek Jadhav, Jalindar Wakhare, Suresh Bhise, Nitin Iname, Hanuman Thoke, Yashwant Gobade, Ganesh Sagare, Samadhan Patil, Vitthal Shingade, Jalindhar Randhe and others.