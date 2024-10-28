 Aurangabad: Police Grant Traders Permission to Keep Shops Open Until Midnight
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
As the Diwali festival approaches and customers flock to the city markets, the police administration has granted permission for traders to keep their shops open until midnight. This permission applies only to those traders involved in Diwali shopping, allowing shops in the city markets to remain open until November 4.

The government has deposited funds from the Ladki Bahin scheme into women's accounts, contributing to the crowded markets. In light of this, a delegation of traders met with Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar to request extended hours for their shops. A video of a dispute between the police and traders over closing times had gone viral on social media, prompting the police administration to grant permission specifically to shopkeepers selling Diwali items and clothing.

What will be closed?

However, hotel and pan kiosks have been strictly directed to close by the specified time. On Sunday, a meeting was held with hotel and kiosk owners from Kranti Chowk, City Chowk, Begumpura, MIDC Waluj, and other areas, where they were warned of strict action if they did not adhere to the timing.

Traders reported that business in the city markets has increased by 30 percent compared to last year. It is expected that transactions worth ₹2,000 crore will take place during this Diwali season in the city. Employees have received their salaries and bonuses in advance, and government funds from various schemes have been deposited into beneficiaries' accounts. As a result, the city markets are experiencing significant crowds, said Laxminarayan Rathi, vice president of the Vyapari Mahasangh.

