 Aurangabad: 'Mission Brain Attack’ Gets Good Response in City
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
article-image

‘Mission Brain Attack,’ a nationwide campaign focused on comprehensive stroke care, was recently launched by the Indian Stroke Association (ISA) in Varanasi and received an overwhelming response in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The campaign addresses prevention, acute management, and rehabilitation for stroke. Global statistics indicate that one in every four individuals may suffer from a stroke.

At a press conference, Dr. Nirmal Surya, President of ISA, stated, “There are three major factors that cause strokes: blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol. If your elders have suffered from a stroke and you have high blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol, you need to be cautious. It is advisable to maintain a healthy weight, control cholesterol, and avoid alcohol and tobacco.”

article-image

3 suffer from paralysis every minute

Current statistics reveal that, on average, three individuals suffer from paralysis every minute, making it the third leading cause of death, Dr. Surya added.

Dr. Arvind Sharma, Secretary of ISA, remarked, “Mission Brain Attack is the only nationwide campaign that addresses every aspect of stroke care—prevention, awareness, management, care, and rehabilitation. Aurangabad has embraced the campaign with great enthusiasm, zest, and zeal.”

The aim of ‘Mission Brain Attack’ is to create awareness about brain strokes and provide comprehensive care in three areas: primary prevention to control risk factors, acute treatment including thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy within the golden hour, and long-term rehabilitation for those with disabilities.

The press conference was held alongside a one-day scientific workshop and conference focused on enhancing stroke awareness among physicians and the public. The event was specifically designed to ensure master stroke care for better patient outcomes.

