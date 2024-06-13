Aurangabad: Milk Producers Receive ₹2.86 Crore in State Funds | Pixabay

The state government will provide ₹5 per litre to the milk producers supplying milk to the cooperative and private milk projects for the period from January 11 to March 10. The government has provided ₹2.86 crore for 59,20,715 litres of milk supplied by 16,273 eligible milk producers out of the total 17,969 registered producers in the district. The process to deposit the amount in the accounts of the milk producers has started, informed the district dairy development officer, Manisha Haral More.

As per the government notification dated January 5, 2024, the rate of ₹5 per litre is provided for milk supplied to the cooperative and private milk projects. The scheme was initially for the period between January 11 and February 10, but it was further extended until March 10.

The District Dairy Development Office and the Regional Dairy Development Office had recommended to the government to provide ₹3,14,64,005 for 17,969 beneficiaries supplying 68,85,418 litres of milk to 12 cooperative and private projects in the district. Of this amount, ₹2,86,78,680 for 16,273 beneficiaries supplying 59,20,715 litres of milk has been received and is being deposited in the accounts of the respective farmers. The remaining beneficiaries will soon receive their amount, More said.