Aurangabad: Locals Turn Out In Large Numbers For 44th Divisional Flower Exhibition |

The two-day 44th Divisional Flower Exhibition, organised by the Sub-Forest and Garden Department of PWD, garnered an overwhelming response from residents on Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, with PWD Chief Engineer Shrinivas Katkade in attendance.

A total of 75 entries were received, with 990 contestants participating. The rose from the Endress and Houser Company was honoured as the 'King of the Flowers', while Cambridge School's rose received the title of 'Prince of Flowers'.

The exhibition featured seasonal and annual flowers, drawing nature lovers from various educational institutes, industries, organisations, and government offices.

Judges for the event included Jaggannath Chaugule, Sandeep Jadhav, Prasad Kadulkar, Abhijeet Patil, Bina Mali, Viahali Kohale, Aarti Wadekar, Bhagyashree Kakade, Maya Vanjari, and others.

Prizes were distributed to the winners by Vijay Raval and Ashok Yerekar on Sunday. The exhibition was open to all free of cost on Sunday.