Aurangabad: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Lash City, Causing Blackouts and Flooding

Heavy rain accompanied with thunder storms and lightning lashed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar all night on Sunday. The rain started at around 4pm and before that a complete blackout was experienced all over the city.

The advent of timely Monsoon had relieved the people from the scorching heat and also the farmers who had started sowing in their farms. The city and the areas in the outskirts experienced heavy winds blowing with the speed of 31.2kms/hour and soon after heavy showers of rain were experienced in the entire city. The Chikalthana Observatory has recorded 57.8mm rainfall between 4pm and 11.30pm.

Lightening with loud noise was experienced around the city at midnight. The rain continued all night till 4am. Some parts of the city received heavy rainfall while the others had drizzling showers. Rainfall accompanied with lightning was experienced in the Northern and Western parts of the city.

Moreover, the residents incurred heavy losses due to the water logging in the deep areas. The water entered into the houses and shops and the residents had to take strenuous efforts to drive the water out. Water logging situations were reported in Uttamnagar, Arihantnagar, Pundliknagar, Satara – Deolai area and some parts of the old city.

Power cuts reported

The electricity supply in various areas was disrupted and the residents had to spent the whole night in dark in most of the parts.

Initially, the rain started in Chikalthana area at around 4pm and 20.2mm rainfall was reported at 5.30pm and increased gradually by 16.6 mm. In all, 2.2mm rainfall was recorded between 5.30pm and 8.30pm and the total rainfall on Sunday till 8.30pm was 22.4 mm. By 11.30pm, the total rainfall recorded was 57.8mm in the city. The experts have predicted heavy rainfall in the next two to three days.

In much-needed relief for farmers, the arid districts of central Maharashtra, such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, and Solapur, also experienced good showers.