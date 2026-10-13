Aurangabad Division Graduates' Constituency Election: G Sreekanth Urges Candidates To Follow EC Guidelines | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Returning Officer and Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth has appealed to all candidates contesting the Aurangabad Division Graduates’ Constituency election to strictly adhere to the Election Commission’s guidelines and take the initiative to raise voter awareness.

He was addressing a meeting of candidates contesting the election on Monday. Joint Commissioners Pratap Kale, Manjusha Miskar and Devidas Tekale, along with the candidates, were present at the meeting. Necessary instructions were issued to ensure that the election process is conducted smoothly, transparently and in accordance with the rules. Sreekanth also stated that any complaints or suggestions regarding the election process should be submitted to the concerned District Collectors.

The constituency has a total of 3,26,701 voters, and 842 polling stations have been designated for voting. Approximately 350 officials have been appointed to conduct the election process. Candidates and their authorised representatives are required to submit the necessary documents and valid, up-to-date identity cards. Entry into polling stations will not be permitted without an identity card. The use of mobile phones and other electronic devices inside polling stations is prohibited. Sreekanth clarified that interference in the voting process would not be tolerated and that legal action would be taken against those violating the rules.

All forms of election campaigning must stop 48 hours before voting. During this period, public meetings, online campaigning and promotional activities intended to influence voters are prohibited. Permission must be obtained from the concerned District Collector or local administration for vehicles used for campaigning.

Dedicated cells have been set up at the Divisional Commissioner’s office and all District Collector offices across the Marathwada division to assist candidates. Candidates can obtain the necessary facilities and guidance regarding the election process at these locations. Media advertisements must be vetted, and approval must be obtained from the Media Monitoring and Certification Cell.

A training session on the vote-counting process will be held at Vande Mataram Hall on October 15. The list of counting representatives must be submitted to the District Collector’s office three to four days before counting. There will be a total of 71 tables, including 70 for counting votes and one for postal ballots.