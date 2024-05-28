 Aurangabad: District Collector Orders Strict Measures Against Minors Driving After Porsche Accident in Pune
Aurangabad: District Collector Orders Strict Measures Against Minors Driving After Porsche Accident in Pune

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
After the accident due to the reckless driving by a minor boy at Pune, the district collector Dilip Swami directed the officers to adopt safety measures to reduce road accidents and to take stern action against the parents of the minors who drive the vehicles on road without permission.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the district collectorate here recently. ZP CEO Vikas Meena, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole, MSRDC executive engineer Himanshu Patil, deputy engineer HK Thakur, Municipal additional commissioner Ranjeet Patil, DCP Prakash Chaugule, AMC engineer AB Deshmukh, medical officer Prashant Bade and other officers were present.

Initially, the officials gave information about the measures being adopted to reduce the road accidents. They said that under the district integrated traffic management system, CCTV cameras have been installed at 28 various accident prone places.

Safety Measures to Curb Road Accidents

Measures are being taken to reduce the accidents in the rural and the urban areas. Eight special squads have been established to keep a vigil on the road commuters who breach the traffic norms like not using helmets, reckless driving, wrong side driving and others. The officers are also doing counselling of the drivers to maintain the speed limits. There are 97 accident prone spots in the district, where adequate safety measures are being adopted, the officers said.

Swami directed that more accident prone spots should be identified and adequate safety measures should be taken. Speed breakers should be built wherever necessary. Immediate assistance should be provided to the victims in case of accidents so that the casualties can be averted. Boards highlighting the traffic guidelines should be erected at various places. Strict actions should be taken against the vehicles without number places and especially the sand transportation vehicles. Awareness should be created among the parents not to give vehicles to the minor children, he mentioned.

