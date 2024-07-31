Aurangabad: CSMC Announces Additional Water From September 17; Hospital Penalised for Dumping Biometric Waste in Open |

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran is implementing a new water supply scheme for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, involving the installation of a 900 mm diameter pipeline from Jayakwadi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Additionally, a water purification center with a daily capacity of 26 MLD is being established at Pharola.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator, G Shrikanth, had previously announced that the water supply scheme would start on August 15. However, due to technical issues affecting the water purification center, the scheme will now be operational from September 17, as announced by G Shrikanth in a press conference.

Once the scheme is implemented, the city will receive an additional 75 MLD of water. Currently, the corporation supplies water to various localities every eight to ten days, which will be reduced to every three to four days, according to corporation sources.

The new water supply scheme for the city is being implemented at a cost of Rs 2,740 crore and will take around a year to complete. To address the immediate water needs of the residents, the state government has spent Rs 200 crore to lay the pipeline from Jayakwadi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a project being undertaken by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran.

The work of establishing a filter bed in the purification center and the pump house is still pending. Additionally, the installation of four pumps with a capacity of 4,000 horsepower at Jayakwadi has not been completed yet. While the pipeline has been laid, the inauguration of the 900 mm diameter water supply scheme, initially scheduled for August 15, has been delayed until September 17.

Hospital Penalised for Dumping Biometric Waste in Open

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has fined Samarth Hospital ₹25,000 for dumping biomedical waste in an open space behind Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Tuesday.

The corporation has appointed a special agency to collect biomedical waste from hospitals and clinics, directing them to give the waste only to this agency for disposal. However, many hospitals and clinics continue to dump biomedical waste in open spaces, posing a severe threat to the health of residents.

On Tuesday, the CSMC assistant commissioner received information that Samarth Hospital had dumped hospital waste in an open space. He immediately informed the Nagari Mitra Squad to inspect the site. The squad found used injections, saline bottles, and other biomedical waste dumped in the open space behind the Sanskrutik Mandal.

The squad chief, Pramod Jadhav, and sanitary inspector, Rohit Magare, issued a notice to Dr. Pratiksha Jain, director of Samarth Hospital, and recovered the ₹25,000 fine from her. The hospital was warned not to dispose of such waste in open areas anymore.