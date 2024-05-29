Aurangabad Crime: Truck Containing Fertilizer Bags Robbed, 14-Year-Old Girl Dragged Into Prostitution | PTI

Six unidentified dacoits robbed a truck containing 400 fertilizer bags after chasing the truck in a car and a motorcycle. The incident occurred near AS Club in Waluj area in the wee hours on Tuesday. The robbers severely beat the driver and the cleaner and robbed 400 bags of fertilizer worth ₹3.2 lakh cash and the truck worth₹13 lakh, all amounting to ₹16.20 lakh. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to the details, driver Yogesh Ashok Kakde (28, Phulambri) and cleaner Laxman Khamat were transporting 400 fertilizer bags in the truck (MH 41 AU 3809) to Sillod. They started for Sillod on Monday at around 5pm and reached near AS Club in Waluj area at around 1.30am on Tuesday. Three persons in a car (MH02 CL 2276) came in front of the truck and stopped it. Then three persons came on the motorcycle (MH 28 BE 6048).

These six unidentified persons then dragged driver Kakade and cleaner Khamat out of the truck and severely beat them with iron rods. They then snatched ₹20,000 cash from them. The victims shouted for help but there was no one to help them in the deserted place. The dacoits then stole the truck containing the fertilizer. Based on the complaint lodged by Kakade, a case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station and the police are further investigating the case.

14-year-old girl detained, dragged into prostitution

In a heinous incident, four persons detained a 14-year-old girl and then forcibly dragged her into prostitution. The incident occurred in a row-house in Hirapur Shivar between April 22 to May 25. A case has been registered with the Chikalthana police against the accused Munna Seth, Seema, Roja and Kunal.

The girl had come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Chennai with her sister-in-law to take care of her baby nephew. Her sister-in-law Kajal (22, name changed) worked in Chhenai and she met the accused Seema in Kolkotta. Seema told Kajal that she can give her a job in a beauty parlour in Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar and she could earn good money. Hence, she came to the city and also brought Komal (14, name changed) , her husband’s sister, to look after her baby.

After coming to the city, they stayed with Munna Seth, an acquaintance of Seema for ten days in the row house in Hirpur Shivar.

The four accused then dragged Komal into prostitution and forced her to have physical relations with many customers.

She then told about it to her sister-in-law Kajal, who then informed it to her husband. He came to the city on May 12, but Munna threatened to kill him. He then took Kajal to his native place and left Komal here. On May 25, he came to the city again and while taking Komal back, she jumped from the auto-rickshaw and started running. The nearby residents gathered and took both of them to the police station, and the misery of the minor girl came to the fore.