Aurangabad: City Police Crack Down on Illegal Activities Ahead of Assembly Polls | Representative Image

Against the backdrop of the upcoming assembly polls, the city police, under the guidance of CP Praveen Pawar, initiated action against illegal businesses, gutkha sellers, criminals, and traffic norm violators in the city.

Police teams conducted raids at various locations and seized banned gutkha. Cyber police station PI Shivcharan Pandhre and his team seized gutkha and other articles worth ₹3.32 lakh and arrested one person in this regard.

Crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme and his team raided several places, arresting seven bootleggers and seizing illicit liquor worth ₹14,490. Similarly, teams led by various local police stations conducted raids, seizing illicit liquor worth ₹45,010 and arresting additional bootleggers.

Raids were also conducted on gambling dens at various locations, resulting in the arrest of 12 gamblers and the seizure of gambling articles and cash worth ₹1.67 lakh.

The city traffic department has also launched a strict drive against traffic norm violators. In total, 1,300 actions were taken against violators, with fines amounting to ₹11.98 lakh recovered from them.