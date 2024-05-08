Aurangabad: Chain Snatchers Arrested Within Five Hours | Unsplash

The Waluj MIDC police arrested two chain snatchers who on a stolen bike snatched a gold chain of a woman, within five hours of the incident.

Police said, a motorcycle (MH 19 Q 4154) of a resident of Wadgaon Kundan Sopan Sapkale amounting ₹1.50 lakh was stolen on May 8 night. A case was registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Similarly, a woman Shilpa Suryawanshi lodged a complaint with the Waluj MIDC police station that two persons came on a bike and snatched a gold chain from her neck on May 9 while she had gone for a morning walk.

Senior PI Krishna Shinde directed API Manoj Shinde and PSI Praveen Patharkar to investigate the matter. The police team while checking the CCTV footage of this area found two suspects snatching the chain.

Accordingly, the police arrested Sunit Subhash Rupekar (19) and Datta alias Sambha Kisan Songire (19) from Sajapur area. During interrogation, they confessed that they had stolen the bike at night and snatched the chain the next morning. The police have seized the bike and the chain.