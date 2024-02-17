Aurangabad: Central WASH Team Visits Sajapur

The team, including Devendrasingh Bajva from Haryana and Sarobji Saikiya from Assam, inspected the water supply scheme in Sajapur |

A central Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) team recently visited Sajapur under the Swachhata Abhiyan and Jaljeevan Mission. The team, including Devendrasingh Bajva from Haryana and Sarobji Saikiya from Assam, inspected the water supply scheme in Sajapur. They also gathered information about the implementation of the Swachhata Abhiyan and Jaljeevan Mission.

ZP Deputy Divisional Engineer Sunil Khadare, Sajapur Gram Vikas Officer Prakash Patil, Tehsil Coordinator Prasad Bhuigad, Vaishali Jagtap, Alka Pawar, and other officers provided information to the team.

Sarpanch Jananrdan Bansode, Deputy Sarpanch Kaisar Ismail, former ZP member Syed Kaleem, Gram Panchayat members Hasham Patel, Ashabai Gadekar, Kiran Gangawane, Ibrahim Shaikh, and other villagers were present.