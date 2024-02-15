Aurangabad: Bibi Ka Maqbara To Be Opened For Tourists Soon After Completing Debris Clearing Work, Says ASI Official

Bibi Ka Maqbara | Gaurav Kadam

Work of debris clearing and excavation is underway at the Bibi Ka Maqbara in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the renowned structure will be thrown open to tourists soon, a senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said on Thursday.

"The work of clearing debris and excavation is underway at the periphery of Bibi Ka Maqbara. It will go on for nearly one month after which the structure will be opened for tourists," the ASI official said.

The 17th-century monument, which resembles Agra's Taj Mahal, was built for Dilras Banu Begum, the first wife of Emperor Aurangzeb, near Kham river.