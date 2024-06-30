Aurangabad: BAMU Announces PET-2024 After Four-Year Hiatus; Online Registration Starts July 1 |

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has finally declared the PhD Entrance Test (PET-2024) after a gap of four years. The online registration for PET will start on July 1.

A meeting chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Valmik Sarwade announced the PET timetable. Under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari, the deans of all the streams, including Dr. Mahendra Shirsat, Dr. Sanjay Salunke, Dr. Vailashli Khaparde, Dr. Veen Humbe, director Dr. Bhalchandra Waikar, and other teachers took efforts for this initiative. PET will be conducted for 33 subjects from Science and Technology, Humanities, Interdisciplinary, and Commerce streams. The entire process will be online. Students who have completed post-graduation with B Plus grades can apply online for PET.

The registration of PET will be conducted between July 1 and 20, documents scrutiny between July 28 to August 8, preliminary list will be declared on August 14, final list on August 18, PET exam on September 1, and the results will be declared on September 12. The Board of Examination and Evaluation Director Dr. Bharati Gawali appealed to the eligible students to apply online for PET.

The students can apply for 33 subjects of the four streams, including physical education, drama, education, library science, social work, biotechnology, biochemical science, botany, chemistry, computer engineering, computer science, environmental science, food technology, geology, mathematics, microbiology, pharmacy, physics, statistics, biology, English, Marathi, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Psychology, Geography, Commerce, Management, and Tourism Administration.