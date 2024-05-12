Aurangabad: Animals Without Ear Tagging Banned For Sale |

The cattle grazers will not be able to sell or purchase the livestock without ear tagging from June 1. Hence, the district animal husbandry department has appealed to the farmers to get ear tagging of their animals at the nearest veterinary clinic at the earliest. District collector has issued an order in this regard recently and banned the sale and purchase of the cattle without ear tagging.

Under the National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM), a Bharat Livestock system has been executed. In this system, all the information about the cattle will be made online after the ear tagging. The doctors in the veterinary clinics will do the ear tagging of the cattle. The birth, death, vaccination, medication, old age medication, ownership transfer and other issues will be digitized. Hence, all the cattle grazers should do the ear tagging at the nearest veterinary clinic, appealed the district livestock officer Dr Surekha Mane.

All the panchayat, municipal council, municipal corporation, zila parishad and other concerned bodies have been directed to do the ear tagging in their jurisdiction. A tag will be put on the ear of the cattle which will have a 12 digit identity number through which the information of the animal will be uploaded on the portal. It will help to take measures on the contagious diseases, epidemic, theft and smuggling of the animals, the sources said.