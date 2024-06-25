Auranagabad: Drunken Youths Wield Swords, Threaten Public at CIDCO Bus Stop

Pune Crime: Fake Share Trading Racket Busted In Pimpri-Chinchwad, 5 Arrested | Representative Image

Tension prevailed in the CIDCO Bus Stop to API Corner when two drunken youths came there and created ruckus with swords in hands on Sunday at around 11pm. The video of the youths threatening people has gone viral on social media. The police have arrested both the accused while a case has been registered with the Mukundwadi police station.

The passengers coming to the CIDCO Bus Stand alighted at the bus stand and were waiting for the rickshaws to go home. At the same time the accused Rohit Ramesh More (22, Cambridge Chowk) and Vishal Sanjay Kharat (20, Sanjaynagar) came there with open swords in hands. They were drunk and were threatening the people. The passengers present were afraid and ran away to save their lives. The accused then started stopping the vehicles going from this road and threatened the drivers and bike riders.

Rising crime in city

The crime graph in the city is on the rise and on the other hand the menace by the addicts and drunkards has increased considerably. It has become dangerous for the residents, especially the women, to go out of their homes in the evening. Now, the miscreants fearlessly threaten people with open swords and other weapons. This has raised questions over the efficiency of the city police.

Rohit and Vishal came on a motorcycle speedily at the API Corner Chowk and took out swords. Initially, Vishal stood in the middle of the road and started waving the sword. He used vulgar language and abused the vehicle owners. Some of the people saved them by running away as the accused were hurling the swords in the air. Some residents informed the Mukundwadi police about the incident.

Both arrested

The Pundliknagar and Mukundwadi police, on receiving the information, immediately rushed to the spot. Both the miscreants on seeing the police started running in the nearby lanes on the bike, but the police nabbed them after a chase. Both the accused were produced before the court on Monday and they have been remanded in the police custody for two days.

