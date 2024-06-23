Auranagabad: CII VP Calls for Improved Logistics, Power Supply |

Logistics infrastructure and cost of power supply have scope of improvement in Maharashtra for industrial growth, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Vice President R Mukundan said on Saturday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The new Marathwada division office of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) was inaugurated in the city on Saturday. The office was inaugurated by newly elected CII vice president R Mukundan. The office will facilitate the industrial and financial development of the region, he opined.

The office will work for strengthening the relations of the industries and the government and work for the expansion and development of the small, medium and big industries. It will also help in increasing the investment in the agriculture industry by introducing innovative ideas and latest technology.

"Last-mile connectivity is important for every industry to run their business smoothly. Improvement in logistics in terms of national and state highways should take place to keep investments coming. Where industry is less, we need more connectivity there," he told reporters.

Efforts should be made to make the western region more competitive in terms of power supply and cost of power. There is a need to reduce the cost of power, he added.

These two issues have been addressed well but there is a scope of improvement, Mukundan noted.

On prospects of exports, he said, "If we need to export from here, we have to increase the number of airports and port facilities also".

CII western region deputy chairman Rishi Kumar Bagla said, some airlines have shown interest to run international flights from here. Work is also underway in the international convention centre here. Chikalthana and Shirdi airports are connecting the region to the South, North and West of the country.

Talking about the local issues, Sunil Kirdak said, "We have met the police commissioner here and have put forth some issues. The police have acted on it and regular meetings are expected to happen."

