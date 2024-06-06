Attention Punekars! Yerwada Metro Station Opening Delayed Until July End |

Commuters eagerly awaiting the opening of the Yerawada Metro Station will have to wait until the end of July. According to officials, it was slated to be operational in May, but due to the model code of conduct, work on entry and exit gates was halted.

However, a Maha Metro official assured that the Yerwada Metro station will be operational by the end of July this year.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Hemant Sonawane, PRO of Pune Maha Metro, said, "Almost all construction work has been completed, except for the entrance and exit gates. There was a delay due to some dissatisfaction among local residents and others."

95% work done for Civil Court station to Swargate station

Once the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) approves the service, it will be operational within a few days, he added.

Apart from this, from Civil Court station to Swargate station, ninety-five percent of the work on the underground section has been completed, including intermediate stations such as Budhwar Peth and Mandai.

The underground stretch of 3.14 km from Civil Court metro station to Swargate will be operational by August 10, 2024.

"Currently, a total of 31 km of stretch is operational in the city. Major routes have been operational since March 6, 2022, and there has been a consistent rise in ridership," added Sonawane.