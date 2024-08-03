 Attention Punekars! Tamhini Ghat Road Closed Until August 5
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAttention Punekars! Tamhini Ghat Road Closed Until August 5

Attention Punekars! Tamhini Ghat Road Closed Until August 5

Heavy rain has severely damaged one side of National Highway (NH) 753F, and repair works on the stretch will be undertaken over these three days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Attention Punekars! Tamhini Ghat Road Closed Until August 5 | FPJ Photo

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has issued orders for the closure of the road to Tamhini Ghat until August 5. Heavy rain has severely damaged one side of National Highway (NH) 753F, and repair works on the stretch will be undertaken over these three days. The damaged stretch is between Mauje Adarwardi and Dongarwadi.

“Recently, a crack has developed on the National Highway passing through Pune district at Adarwadi and Dongarwadi in the Tamhini Ghat area. As the road is affected due to heavy rainfall, the district administration has decided to close this road till August 5 from Friday to avert any mishaps," stated Diwase in the order.

Read Also
'Ladki Sunbai Yojana': Hilarious Hotel Advertisement In Pune's Baramati Goes Viral On Social Media
article-image

“As many tourists throng the road to head towards the Tamhini Ghat area during rains, the administration will keep the road closed this weekend as a precautionary measure," it added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Dr Asmita Jagtap Honoured By AsiaOne Magazine In London

Pune: Dr Asmita Jagtap Honoured By AsiaOne Magazine In London

Pune: 100 New CNG Buses To Boost PMPML Fleet

Pune: 100 New CNG Buses To Boost PMPML Fleet

Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹191.56 Crore Revenue In July

Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹191.56 Crore Revenue In July

Attention Punekars! Tamhini Ghat Road Closed Until August 5

Attention Punekars! Tamhini Ghat Road Closed Until August 5

8-Lane Elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor Approved: Here's All You Need To Know About It

8-Lane Elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor Approved: Here's All You Need To Know About It