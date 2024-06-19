Attention Punekars! 36 People Died In Road Accidents Since Porsche Crash, 60 Injured |

Pune is making headlines recently due to the rising accidents in the city. Videos of recent accidents, where people were mowed down by two luxury cars, have shaken social media. The menace of heavy vehicles is also troubling Punekars.

As per the report by the Hindustan Times, following the deaths of two young IT professionals on May 19 in Kalyaninagar, the city has witnessed as many as 71 accidents which claimed 36 lives and left 60 others injured.

The report also highlighted that the rising number of accidents according to police records is due to factors like overspeeding, drink-and-drive cases and indulging in rash and negligent driving.

The rising number of accidents in Pune has raised significant concerns, particularly following the tragic Porsche incident. On May 19, two IT professionals lost their lives in Kalyani Nagar when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by a minor under the influence of alcohol. The case sparked national outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board granted the accused bail under lenient conditions.

Rising accidents lead to concern

Following the recent surge, Rajya Sabha MP and Pune Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Medha Kulkarni has urged state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convene a review meeting. In the past two weeks alone, the city has witnessed at least four incidents resulting in fatalities, prompting calls from both citizens and public officials for decisive action to address this alarming trend.

Yesterday, in yet another accident involving a luxury car, a Mercedes car fatally ran over a courier delivery agent near the Pune Golf Club area on Tuesday evening

In recent cases, earlier on June 13, a 59-year-old woman was killed and her 33-year-old daughter-in-law critically injured after their bike was hit by a dumper truck near Gangadham Chowk in Market Yard. Prior to that, on June 6, a woman was crushed to death by a truck at RMC plant near Prayeja City near Sinhagad Road. Another incident on June 1 involved a 66-year-old labourer who was fatally crushed by a crane on Karve Road.