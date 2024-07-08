Attention Nashikkars! Use Water Sparingly as Water Cuts Loom Over the City |

Even though it has been one and a half months since the onset of monsoon, the situation is becoming alarming as there is still no heavy rain in Nashik district. Since the monsoon began, the water storage in the district has increased by only two per cent. Consequently, the threat of water cuts remains a concern for Nashikkars.

The district has a total of 22 small and large dams. Currently, these dams hold only nine per cent water storage. Before the monsoon, they had seven per cent water storage, indicating just a two per cent increase after the onset of rains. Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik, has only 22 per cent water storage. There is a fear that if heavy rain does not occur soon, the situation could become critical. Although it has been raining in Nashik for the past few days, the residents are still awaiting heavy rains.

Nashik district has a total water reserve of nine percent. Last year, the dam stock was at 26.51 per cent. Compared to the previous year, the current water storage is 17.51 per cent less. Therefore, if heavy rains do not arrive soon, Nashik is predicted to face a significant water shortage crisis.

The delayed and insufficient rains, coupled with rising summer temperatures during the monsoon season, are severely affecting agricultural crops in Nashik district. The adverse weather conditions have led to diseases in orchards and vegetables. The decreased crop production has also caused prices to rise. For instance, the price of tomatoes has surged to ₹80 to ₹100 per kg.

Current water levels:

- Gangapur cluster dams:

- Gangapur: 22.58%

- Kashyapi : 5.72%

- Alandi: 1.96%

- Gautami Godavari: 10.97%

- Palkhed cluster dams:

- Palkhed: 14.85%

- Karanjvan: 1.81%

- Waghad: 2.87%

- Bhavli: 17.78%

- Mukne: 3%

- Valdevi: 5.21%

- Other Dams:

- Darna: 34.66%

- Bhavli: 30.68%

- Mukne: 45.72%

- Valdevi: 19.15%