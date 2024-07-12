Attention Nashikkars! Prohibitory Orders in Place at THESE 35 Tourists Spots | X/@Longterm_wealth

Nashik district's tourist attractions are currently seeing a surge in visitors as the monsoon season revitalises the region's scenic spots. With the arrival of rains, waterfalls, forts, and natural beauty spots in the district are attracting crowds, particularly during holidays. However, concerns over rising accidents and mishaps prompting potential loss of life have led Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane to impose a prohibition on mass gatherings at 35 tourist spots across the district as a precautionary measure. According to Deshmane, this measure aims to ensure the safety of tourists.

This action follows a similar directive in Pune district after a tragic incident where five individuals were swept away at a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala.

Efforts are also underway to issue e-passes to tourists, and joint patrolling with the forest department will be conducted to monitor tourist activities. Additionally, local residents, snake rescuers, swimmers, and social organisations are collaborating on rescue operations.

Nashik boasts numerous attractions such as Brahmagiri, Anjaneri, Harihar, Salher-Mulher, Ramshej Fort, Dugarwadi Waterfall, Saptashringi, Igatpuri, Vadivanhe, and other picturesque locations.

Places where order will be in place

Igatpuri: Bhavali, Bham, Tringalwadi, Vaitarna, Mukane, Valdevi, Vaki, Darana Dam and waterfalls. Tringalwadi Fort, Kasara Ghat area

Tryambakeshwar: Bejje Dam, Gangapur Backwater, Amboli Dam, Kashypi and Vayghol Dams, Harihar Fort, Anjaneri, Brahmagiri, Khairypali Fort area

Surgana: Hatgad Fort, Bhivatas Waterfall, Satupara Road area

Kalvan: Chankapur Dam, Nandurigad area

Satana: Haranbari Dam, Salher-Mulher Fort, Mangitungi Fort area

Niphad: Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam, Nandur Madhyameshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

Yeola: Anakai Fort area

Malegaon: Galana Fort area

Nandgaon: Girna Dam