Attention Nashikkars! No Water Supply on Saturday, Low Pressure on Sunday

Works related to water supply at the Gangapur Dam Pumping Station and maintenance of the Mukne Dam Pipeline Scheme will be carried out by the Municipal Corporation. Consequently, the entire water supply of Nashik will be shut off on Saturday. Additionally, the morning water supply on Sunday, will be at low pressure. This will result in a water shortage in the city over the weekend.

The Municipal Corporation will be working on both the Gangapur and Mukne Dams, including stopping the pumping at these stations to undertake necessary repairs and maintenance of the main and sub-distribution channels, as well as valve repairs and replacements. The water supply department has scheduled the shutdown from 9am on Saturday, with reduced pressure continuing into Sunday morning.