 ATTENTION! MHADA’s Pune Board Announces Lottery For 6,294 Housing Units; Check Details Inside
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Pune Housing and Area Development Board (a division of MHADA) has announced an online lottery for the sale of 6,294 housing units across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, PMRDA regions, and also in Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts under various housing schemes. The registration and application process began on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 12 pm.

The 'Go-Live' event was inaugurated by Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Chairman of the Pune Board. The online lottery for the sale of these housing units will be conducted on December 5, 2024. Beginning at 12 pm on October 10, interested applicants can start the online registration and application process. On the same day, they will also be able to make payments online.

The registration and application process will close on November 12, 2024, at 5 pm. Additionally, applicants will have time until 11:59 pm on November 12, 2024, to submit their Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). Payments via RTGS/NEFT can be made until 3 pm on November 13, 2024, during regular banking hours.

article-image

The provisional list of accepted applications will be published on November 23, 2024, at 7 pm on MHADA’s official website,  www.housing.mhada.gov.in. Applicants will be allowed to raise objections to the provisional list until 5 pm on November 27, 2024. The final list of eligible participants for the lottery will be published on November 30, 2024.

The lottery announced by the Pune Board has been divided into five categories. Under the First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) Scheme, 2,340 housing units will be available for sale. Additionally, 93 units will be offered under the MHADA Housing Scheme, and 418 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to be made available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Furthermore, 3,312 housing units under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme will be available in the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri- Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) areas. Lastly, 131 units will be available under the 15% Social Housing Scheme.

article-image

The Pune Board advises interested applicants to carefully review the information booklet before registering and applying. This booklet is available on MHADA’s official website at  https://housing.mhada.gov.in.   

Additionally, MHADA has not appointed any agents, consultants, or property agents for this lottery. Applicants are strongly urged not to engage with such individuals, as the Pune Board will not be responsible for any fraudulent dealings or unauthorized transactions.

