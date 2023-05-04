 ATS to probe Pune-Satara Road blast
Gunwanti Paraste Updated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
In a major development, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be investigating the massive fire and explosions that occurred in three shops on Pune-Satara road on Monday, said Sahakar Nagar Police Station official.

The fire led to explosions which shook the two-storey building. The explosions were so powerful that shutters of the shops and the wall columns collapsed, and bricks and other material lying inside the shops were blown out on the road.

Two individuals were injured in the incident and a two-wheeler was gutted in the blaze. The three shops selling home and kitchen appliances and mobile phones were badly damaged due to the blaze.

The ATS has taken over the investigation, and the video footage of the incident has now come to light.

