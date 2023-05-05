ATS probing if DRDO scientist met other operatives on foreign trips

The Anti-Terrorism Squad is investigating if the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, Pradip Kurulkar, 59, arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act for sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani intelligence operative, also met other operatives while on foreign trips during his tenure.

Kurulkar had reportedly shared information through voice messages and video calls on social media platforms like WhatsApp while on duty.

An ATS official said that Kurulkar had come on the radar of DRDO a few months ago and his three mobile phones, laptop and hard disk were seized in February. The internal forensic analysis had revealed the misconduct and the investigation was subsequently handed over to the Maharashtra ATS. The authorities are also scrutinising Kurulkar’s connections in other states.

A senior scientist, Kurulkar was the director of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), a leading Systems Engineering Laboratory of DRDO in Vishrantwadi. After his arrest on Thursday, he was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till May 9.

The ATS is investigating the case and trying to ascertain the extent of Kurulkar’s involvement and the amount of sensitive information that has been compromised. The case has raised concerns about the security measures in place to protect sensitive information in defence research organisations, and the authorities are likely to tighten the security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

