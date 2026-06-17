Assistant Teacher Suspended & Booked For Neglecting National Census Duty In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An assistant teacher has been suspended and booked for allegedly neglecting duties related to the ongoing national census in Kannad taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, officials said.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Sandu Nikam, is an assistant teacher at Rashtriya Vidyalaya in Umbarkheda village. A case was registered against him at the Pishor Police Station on Tuesday evening following the orders of Tehsildar Sarika Bhagat.

According to the complaint lodged by Revenue Circle Officer Tukaram Sapkal, Nikam had been appointed as an enumerator for Census Circle No. 16 as part of the nationwide population census exercise.

He was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting door-to-door surveys and preparing accurate household and family census records within the assigned jurisdiction.

During an official review of the progress of the census work, authorities allegedly found that a substantial portion of the assigned work remained incomplete and did not meet the required standards. The administration claimed that the records prepared by Nikam were inadequate and reflected negligence in carrying out the sensitive government assignment.

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Following the inspection, Nikam was served a notice seeking an explanation for the alleged lapses and directing him to complete the pending work. However, despite being given an opportunity to respond, he allegedly neither submitted a satisfactory explanation nor completed the assigned census work within the stipulated time.

Taking serious note of the alleged dereliction of duty, the revenue administration suspended Nikam from service and initiated legal action against him. Based on Sapkal's complaint, police registered a case, and further investigation into the matter is underway.