Census Directorate Team Reviews Enumeration Work In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team from the Union government’s census directorate visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to review ongoing census work and hold discussions with local officials.

The team was led by Additional Registrar General Sanjeev Kumar. It included joint director Sandeep Rai, district coordinator Pawan Gode, Amol Vishwakarma, Satyanshu Singh and other officials.

The officials arrived in the district on May 25 and inspected census work in both Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts. During the visit, the team met district collector Vinay Gauda G.C. and municipal commissioner Amol Yedge to discuss several issues related to the census process.

Resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, deputy municipal commissioner Aparna The district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar and other officers were also present at the meeting.

Sanjeev Kumar said the census work in the district was progressing smoothly. He said officers and employees had reached even remote areas and carried out the survey work carefully.

However, he noted that census officials were facing difficulties in entering residential societies within municipal corporation limits. He suggested that notices should be issued to housing society managements to ensure cooperation with the census teams.

He also stressed the need to provide residents with all important information related to the census process and maintain proper records of the communication.