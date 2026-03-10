Asked To Pay Toll, Group Attacks Workers On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway: Late-Night Violence At Karad Toll Plaza | Sourced

Satara: Two employees at the Tasawade toll plaza in Karad on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway were assaulted by a group of men after they were asked to pay the toll late on Sunday night. Police have registered a case against ten people in connection with the incident.

The incident took place around 10.45 pm at the Tasawade toll plaza in Karad. The complaint has been registered at Talbid Police Station (under the Satara Police Force).

According to the police reports, a vehicle with registration number MH 13 BN 8873 passed through the toll lane without paying the toll. Toll employee Harshad Sambhaji Lavanghare signalled the driver to stop and asked him to pay the toll amount or clear the dues online before leaving.

Police said the driver, identified as Kuldeep Honaji Solankar from Malegaon in the Baramati area of Pune District, became angry after being asked to pay.

Soon after, Solankar and four others travelling in the same vehicle allegedly attacked the toll staff. Four more individuals from another vehicle also joined them. The group allegedly assaulted Lavanghare and another employee, Prashant Shivdas.

Police said the accused beat the workers with their hands, kicks and wooden sticks. They also abused and threatened the employees during the attack.

Based on Lavanghare’s complaint, police have registered a case against Solankar and his associates. The other accused named in the complaint includes Ajay Mahadev Nigade, Lobh Dadasaheb Bodke, Yuvraj Bapurao Solankar and Nikhil Yashwant Solankar from the first vehicle.

From the second vehicle, the accused include Nirbhay Vikas Pawar, Rizwan Salim Pathan, Parth Nitin Sagar, Aryan Mohan Kokare, Abhishek Anil Dhumal and Sushant Ajay Devkate.

Police said all the accused are residents of the Baramati region. Further investigation into the case is underway.