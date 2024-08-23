Ashram School in Karad Exposed as Front for Forced Prostitution; Two Arrested | Pixabay/ Representative Image

A shocking case has emerged from Tembu, a village in Karad district, where a woman allegedly forced destitute women and girls into prostitution under the guise of running an ashram school. This heinous activity, which had been ongoing for some time, was recently uncovered by the Karad Rural Police.

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the case: Valmik Mahadev Mane, a resident of Mhasoli in Karad district, and a woman whose name has not been disclosed by the authorities. Both suspects were presented before the First Class Magistrate and have been remanded in police custody until August 23.

Read Also Pune: Leshpal Javalge Who Saved Woman from Koyta Attack in 2023 Detained Alongside MPSC Protesters

Here's how the issue came to light

The investigation began after reports surfaced that women and girls seeking shelter at the Tembu orphanage were being coerced into prostitution. The situation came to light following the social unrest triggered by recent incidents of atrocities in other parts of the country. Prompted by these reports, the rural police conducted a raid on the ashram, where they discovered the extent of the exploitation.

A victim from the Lonand area, who had been staying at the orphanage, revealed that she was forced into prostitution shortly after her arrival. She had initially sought refuge at the ashram after her husband's death but soon became a victim of abuse. The complaint filed by this victim detailed how the female suspect, with the assistance of Valmik Mane, compelled her to engage in sexual acts with multiple men, taking money in exchange.

Further investigation has revealed that the suspect woman and her accomplice had been exploiting other women at the orphanage in a similar manner. The police are now investigating whether additional individuals were involved in this criminal operation.

During their raid, the police also discovered an elderly woman and her granddaughter who had been residing at the ashram for ten years. They have since been relocated to the Ashakiran Women's Orphanage for their safety.

The police continue to delve into the case, aiming to uncover the full extent of the trafficking ring and to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.