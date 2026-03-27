Ashoka Jayanti To Be Celebrated On Grand Scale From Next Year In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Says Mayor Sameer Rajurkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mayor Sameer Rajurkar stated that the birth anniversary of Mauryan Emperor Ashoka, who spread the message of Dhammachakra Pravartan across the world and became a symbol of compassion, peace, and humanity, will be celebrated on a grand scale by the municipal corporation from next year.

He was speaking during the celebration of Ashoka Jayanti held near the Ashoka Pillar at Kranti Chowk on Thursday.

Rajurkar said, “Emperor Ashoka was a unique personality in Indian history. Transitioning from the cruelty of war to the compassion of Dhamma, he set a new example of humanity. His inscriptions continue to inspire society even today.”

On the occasion, attendees took the Trisharan and Panchsheel pledges. Among those present were economist H. M. Desarda, Dinkar Onkar, Dr Arvind Gaikwad from the Cancer Hospital, Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department S. S. Bhagat, Subhash Bondre, Dr Bharat Sonawane, newly elected corporator Naveen Oberoi, Chandrakant Hivrale, Vijay Magre, Machhindra Gorde, Krishna Bhandare, and others.

Singer Ajay Dehade presented a song dedicated to Emperor Ashoka during the programme. The event was anchored by Pravin Jadhav from the organising committee, while Anil Sawant delivered the vote of thanks. Committee members, including Sanjay Dongre, Ashok Gitte, Indrakumar Jevarikar, Sujit Tajne, Suresh Gaikwad, Prashant Suryatale, Suhas Kalwe, Sanjay Pradhan, Siddharth Paikarav, and others, took the initiative in organising the celebration.

A poster unveiling ceremony was also held at Kranti Chowk in the presence of dignitaries to mark Ashoka Jayanti.