Ashok Kharat’s Past Under Scanner After Rape Arrest; Claims Of ‘Captain’ Exposed | Sourced

Nashik: The controversial ‘self-styled captain’ and so-called godman Ashok Kharat has been arrested in a serious rape case involving a woman. Posing as a numerologist and astrologer, he allegedly deceived many people and is accused of sexually exploiting several women. Meanwhile, information has also surfaced indicating that his past has been equally controversial. There is widespread discussion about what he was doing before entering the field of astrology, with many shocking revelations about him now coming to light one after another.

It had also come to light that Ashok Kharat claimed to be a retired officer from the Merchant Navy. He had asserted that he served in the Merchant Navy for nearly two decades and had retired from the post of captain. However, all these claims have now been exposed as false. It has been revealed that he used to call himself a captain on his own. In reality, he was not a captain but had worked as a labourer on ships.



Serious allegations of sexual exploitation and assault against women have been made against Kharat, and now the dark aspects of his past life are coming to light. Sources have revealed that he had committed misconduct even when he was a minor. Due to the defamation brought upon the family, his relatives had beaten him severely. Ashamed of the disgrace caused by his actions and the punishment he faced, he reportedly fled from his village.



After working as a labourer for several years, he is said to have come into contact with criminals in Thailand, according to sources. The police are currently investigating further. After a life of hardship, Kharat turned to astrology in an attempt to become wealthy quickly. He began predicting the future for small and big businessmen, prominent citizens, corporators, and others. He claimed to guide people facing difficulties by reading their future.



However, in 2022, when the then chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, visited Mirgaon in Sinnar and offered prayers at a temple there, Kharat’s name started gaining wider attention. Following this, several prominent political leaders, senior administrative officials, police officers, businessmen, and film industry personalities began visiting him. Through these connections, he amassed wealth worth crores. He also purchased land in various parts of the state.