Ashok Kharat Probe Reaches Igatpuri; SIT Scans Links, Assets Worth Crores Suspected | Sourced

Nashik: Suspicions are mounting that Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman accused of sexually exploiting women, may also hold significant influence within the Igatpuri taluka. Against this backdrop, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) recently arrived in the Igatpuri taluka. Information has surfaced indicating that Kharat regularly visited the residence of a local 'Baba' (spiritual figure) in Nandgaon Budruk within the Igatpuri taluka; consequently, a thorough inquiry is set to be conducted at that location.

According to information provided by the SIT, it is suspected that the local 'Baba' was supplying Kharat with amulets, rings, and other ritualistic paraphernalia. Furthermore, there is suspicion that assets worth crores of rupees purchased using Kharat's funds were acquired in the name of this local 'Baba' across various villages in the Igatpuri taluka as well as at several locations within Nashik city. There is also talk that Kharat may have purchased land in the names of his supporters within Igatpuri city, the dam catchment areas, and villages situated in the tourism zones.

Citizens of the Igatpuri taluka have expressed satisfaction regarding this ongoing inquiry. The SIT is now also conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether Kharat and the local 'Baba' have exploited any individuals.

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In addition to gathering technical evidence related to the Kharat case, the SIT has visited relevant locations within the Igatpuri taluka. Alongside suspicions regarding the killing of wild animals, investigations are also underway concerning financial fraud, property acquisition, and the misuse of religious sentiments.

With the police and forest department working in tandem, it is anticipated that the truth regarding this case will soon come to light. Citizens of the Igatpuri taluka have also been urged to cooperate with the investigation.

It is predicted that further shocking revelations may emerge as this case unfolds. The SIT has commenced an inspection of all relevant locations in Igatpuri Taluka, and a report will be submitted shortly.