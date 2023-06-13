Ashadhi Wari: Punit Balan Group Donates 5000 Kits To Cops

Pune-based Punit Balan Group has donated 5000 kits to the police personnel responsible for maintaining the security of pilgrims during the Ashadhi Wari festival. These kits have been thoughtfully assembled to include essential daily-use items, aimed at easing the challenges faced by the diligent policemen in their line of duty.

The kits provided by the Punit Balan Group encompass a range of essential items, including Colgate, toothbrush, Glucose-D, biscuit wallet, Chikki wallet, water bottle, handwash, shaving kit, oil bottle, mask, sanitiser, soap, Odomas, and sanitary napkins.

Punit Balan, expressing his heartfelt sentiments, stated that he firmly believes that providing these kits to the dedicated policemen who tirelessly ensure the safety and security of the warkaris is an extraordinary opportunity to serve Lord Vitthal.