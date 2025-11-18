As Mercury Dips In Pune, PMC Issues Winter Health Advisory: Check List Of Precautions To Stay Safe | Anand Chaini

As the mercury dips in Pune city, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department issued an advisory on Tuesday on precautions to be taken during winter. In a post on the X (formerly Twitter) PMC Care handle, a list of guidelines has been mentioned that cautioned which is as follows:

1. Wear Warm Clothes: Use sweaters, shawls, mufflers, socks, and caps to keep yourself warm.

2. Consume Warm Food and Drinks: Make a habit of drinking soup, turmeric milk, and warm water. Avoid cold drinks, ice cream, and frozen food items.

3. Eat a Balanced Diet: Include seasonal fruits, fresh vegetables, dry fruits, jaggery (gul), sesame seeds, and healthy fats (like ghee/oil) in your diet.

4. Get Enough Sleep and Exercise: Sitting in the gentle morning sunlight for a while is beneficial. Exercise daily.

5. Maintain Public Hygiene: Do not spit in public places.

6. Maintain Personal Hygiene: Wash your hands frequently. Use a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing.

7. Take Care of Your Skin: Apply oil or moisturiser to your skin to prevent dryness.

8. Avoid Smoking: Smoking increases the risk of respiratory diseases.

9. Vaccination: Take vaccines as per a doctor's advice to protect against the Flu or Influenza.

10. Take Special Care of Vulnerable Groups: Take special care of the elderly, pregnant women, small children, and individuals with co-morbidities or chronic illnesses.

11. Patients Should Avoid Crowded Places: Patients showing symptoms like a cold, fever, cough, sore throat, breathlessness, or body aches should avoid going to crowded places. If going to a crowded place is unavoidable, use a mask.

12. Consult a Doctor: Do not take any medication (antibiotics or others) without a doctor's advice.

13. Contact a Health Centre: If symptoms worsen, contact the nearest health centre immediately.

Warning signs to watch for: High fever, difficulty breathing, skin or lips turning blue, blood in sputum, or changes in behaviour.

For children: If they have a fever, are irritable, or refuse to eat/drink, take them to the hospital immediately.