 As Mercury Dips In Pune, PMC Issues Winter Health Advisory: Check List Of Precautions To Stay Safe
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAs Mercury Dips In Pune, PMC Issues Winter Health Advisory: Check List Of Precautions To Stay Safe

As Mercury Dips In Pune, PMC Issues Winter Health Advisory: Check List Of Precautions To Stay Safe

As the mercury dips in Pune city, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department issued an advisory on Tuesday on precautions to be taken during winter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
As Mercury Dips In Pune, PMC Issues Winter Health Advisory: Check List Of Precautions To Stay Safe | Anand Chaini

As the mercury dips in Pune city, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department issued an advisory on Tuesday on precautions to be taken during winter. In a post on the X (formerly Twitter) PMC Care handle, a list of guidelines has been mentioned that cautioned which is as follows:

1. Wear Warm Clothes: Use sweaters, shawls, mufflers, socks, and caps to keep yourself warm.

2. Consume Warm Food and Drinks: Make a habit of drinking soup, turmeric milk, and warm water. Avoid cold drinks, ice cream, and frozen food items.

3. Eat a Balanced Diet: Include seasonal fruits, fresh vegetables, dry fruits, jaggery (gul), sesame seeds, and healthy fats (like ghee/oil) in your diet.

FPJ Shorts
'Hrithik Roshan's Childhood': Odisha School Boy Impresses With His Dance Moves; Actor Reacts On Viral Video
'Hrithik Roshan's Childhood': Odisha School Boy Impresses With His Dance Moves; Actor Reacts On Viral Video
RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know
RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know
Delhi Blast Case: First Photo Of Co-Accused Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza Surfaces
Delhi Blast Case: First Photo Of Co-Accused Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza Surfaces
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025: 410 Students Placed, 165+ Firms Participate; PGP 2027 Batch Secures 100% Placements
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025: 410 Students Placed, 165+ Firms Participate; PGP 2027 Batch Secures 100% Placements

4. Get Enough Sleep and Exercise: Sitting in the gentle morning sunlight for a while is beneficial. Exercise daily.

5. Maintain Public Hygiene: Do not spit in public places.

6. Maintain Personal Hygiene: Wash your hands frequently. Use a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing.

7. Take Care of Your Skin: Apply oil or moisturiser to your skin to prevent dryness.

8. Avoid Smoking: Smoking increases the risk of respiratory diseases.

9. Vaccination: Take vaccines as per a doctor's advice to protect against the Flu or Influenza.

10. Take Special Care of Vulnerable Groups: Take special care of the elderly, pregnant women, small children, and individuals with co-morbidities or chronic illnesses.

11. Patients Should Avoid Crowded Places: Patients showing symptoms like a cold, fever, cough, sore throat, breathlessness, or body aches should avoid going to crowded places. If going to a crowded place is unavoidable, use a mask.

12. Consult a Doctor: Do not take any medication (antibiotics or others) without a doctor's advice.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Council Elections: 2,671 Candidates Race For 398 Seats -- Average 7 Contenders Per...
article-image

13. Contact a Health Centre: If symptoms worsen, contact the nearest health centre immediately.

Warning signs to watch for: High fever, difficulty breathing, skin or lips turning blue, blood in sputum, or changes in behaviour.

For children: If they have a fever, are irritable, or refuse to eat/drink, take them to the hospital immediately.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

As Mercury Dips In Pune, PMC Issues Winter Health Advisory: Check List Of Precautions To Stay Safe

As Mercury Dips In Pune, PMC Issues Winter Health Advisory: Check List Of Precautions To Stay Safe

42,000 Apply For 169 Junior Engineer Posts In Pune Municipal Corporation: Check Exam Date And Other...

42,000 Apply For 169 Junior Engineer Posts In Pune Municipal Corporation: Check Exam Date And Other...

Pune Municipal Council Elections: 2,671 Candidates Race For 398 Seats -- Average 7 Contenders Per...

Pune Municipal Council Elections: 2,671 Candidates Race For 398 Seats -- Average 7 Contenders Per...

Pune's Air Quality Index Jumps To 162, Pimpri Chinchwad Hits 221 Amid Pollution Spike

Pune's Air Quality Index Jumps To 162, Pimpri Chinchwad Hits 221 Amid Pollution Spike

Balika Sabhas, Police Vigilance Part Of Nashik's Child Marriage Prevention Plan

Balika Sabhas, Police Vigilance Part Of Nashik's Child Marriage Prevention Plan