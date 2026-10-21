Army Jawan Samadhan Madhale Laid To Rest With State Honours In Latur; Village Bids Tearful Farewell |

Latur, Oct 21: Grief and patriotic fervour gripped Kasar Balkunda village in Latur district on Wednesday as Army jawan Samadhan Mahipati Madhale was laid to rest with state honours. Villagers raised slogans, “Amar Rahe, Amar Rahe, Samadhan Madhale Amar Rahe” as they bid an emotional farewell to the soldier who had dedicated himself to serving the nation.

Jawan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Madhale, who was serving with the 7 Mahar Regiment in Jammu and Kashmir, suffered a cardiac arrest at around 7 am on October 14. He was rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment.

His death came as a devastating blow to his family and the village. He had joined the Army with the determination to serve the country and fulfil his parents’ aspirations. His patriotism, villagers recalled, was evident even when he returned home on leave.

Mortal Remains Reach Native Village

The tragedy has compounded the family’s grief, as Madhale’s father, Mahipati, had died two years ago. Madhale’s mortal remains were brought to his native village and placed at the gram panchayat ground, where residents gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects. The village echoed with slogans honouring the soldier as people came together to bid him a final farewell.

His last rites were performed at the village cremation ground with state honours. Police personnel presented a ceremonial salute, while Buddhist religious rites were conducted amid prayers chanted by monks. Family members, villagers and representatives of the armed forces paid their tributes in an atmosphere charged with grief and pride.

Ausa MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, sub-divisional officer Sharad Zhadke, deputy superintendent of police Dhume, tehsildar Shivaji Kadam and several police and revenue officials attended the funeral. Army representatives, including Colonel Pandhare, Captain Krishnagiri and Captain Ramesh Tambole, were also present, along with members of ex-servicemen’s organisations from Latur and Dharashiv districts.

Madhale is survived by his mother Balika, wife Pallavi, daughter Saanvi, brothers Datta and Shantkumar, and sisters-in-law Shalini and Poonam.

The sight of the five-year-old girl losing her father at such a tender age left many villagers visibly emotional. For the family, the loss is immeasurable; for the village, it is the loss of a son who chose the path of service to the nation.

As the final rites concluded, residents bid farewell with tears in their eyes and pride in their hearts. Though Samadhan Madhale is no more, his service and sacrifice will remain etched in the memory of Kasar Balkunda.