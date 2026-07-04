'Anything Can Happen In Pune': Four Minors Seen Riding Single Two-Wheeler, Claim To Be Adults | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pune: A video purportedly showing four minors travelling on a single scooter in Pune has gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns over underage driving and road safety.

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The video, reportedly recorded in the city, shows four boys riding a Honda Activa bearing registration number MH 12 XY 6901. The scooter appears to be driven by a minor, while three other boys are seated on the vehicle. The rider also appears to struggle to keep the scooter balanced as all four travel together.

In the video, a man follows the scooter and questions the boys about their age. When asked how old they are, one of the boys replies, “We all are 18.”

The man then asks the rider his age. Another boy responds jokingly, “We all are 18. Our heights have got locked. We all go to the gym.” Throughout the exchange, the boys are also seen trying to hide their faces from the camera.

Netizens responded to this video by quoting a Marathi saying, "Pune tithe kay une?", which conveys that anything is possible in Pune.

The clip has triggered widespread reactions online, with several social media users claiming the boys appeared to be no older than 15 or 16 years. Many criticised the apparent violation of traffic rules and questioned how minors were able to ride on public roads without intervention.

The incident has also reignited concerns over underage driving and triple-seat violations in Pune, where such cases have repeatedly come under scrutiny following serious road accidents in recent years.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, a person must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driving licence to legally ride a scooter such as a Honda Activa on public roads. Driving without meeting these requirements is a punishable offence.

The Free Press Journal reached out to Pune Traffic Police for a response regarding the viral video. However, no official statement had been received at the time of publishing.